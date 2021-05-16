Prime News Ghana

Video: Leicester's Daniel Amartey comes under attack for 'disrespecting' Chelsea in FA Cup triumph

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Daniel Amartey has come under attack for 'disrespecting' Chelsea in FA Cup win on Saturday.

The Ghanaian international is being accused of disrespect for chucking Chelsea pennant to the floor during Leicester’s FA Cup celebrations in dressing room.

The Foxes won their first ever FA Cup by beating the Blues 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a second-half rocket from Youri Tielemans.

The players lifted the trophy and then returned to the dressing room to continue the party.

READ ALSO: Check out the Ghanaian players who have won the FA Cup

With some squad members streaming on Instagram Live, the celebrations were available for all fans to see.

Amartey took this opportunity to jump in front of one camera, pick up the Chelsea pennant exchanged by the captains pre-kick off, and hurl it over his shoulder.

It landed on a heap on the floor.

His action did not go down well with the Blues fans and they revealed their displeasure on Social Media.