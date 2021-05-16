Video: Leicester's Daniel Amartey comes under attack for 'disrespecting' Chelsea in FA Cup triumph

Daniel Amartey has come under attack for 'disrespecting' Chelsea in FA Cup win on Saturday.
The Ghanaian international is being accused of disrespect for chucking Chelsea pennant to the floor during Leicester’s FA Cup celebrations in dressing room.
The Foxes won their first ever FA Cup by beating the Blues 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a second-half rocket from Youri Tielemans.
The players lifted the trophy and then returned to the dressing room to continue the party.
With some squad members streaming on Instagram Live, the celebrations were available for all fans to see.
Amartey took this opportunity to jump in front of one camera, pick up the Chelsea pennant exchanged by the captains pre-kick off, and hurl it over his shoulder.
It landed on a heap on the floor.
His action did not go down well with the Blues fans and they revealed their displeasure on Social Media.
My respect for Amartey 📈😭😭pic.twitter.com/oAKVQrwwyi— Riv 🇨🇾 (@stavrin) May 15, 2021
I’m a Ghanaian and a true Chelsea fan and i must confess, there’s nothing wrong with what my country man ,Daniel Amartey did. We fully deserve it. He should have used the emblem to wipe his Ass pic.twitter.com/jud4ctWNoC— EvAnS Ne-Yo 🇬🇭👑 (@Evans_NeYo) May 16, 2021
Daniel Amartey didn't do well for throwing Chelsea emblem away, it's a sign of disrespect.— Style (@IchemMichael) May 16, 2021
The disrespect from @DanAmartey 😠😡— Michael Asare Boadu (@MrBoadu) May 16, 2021
Dude chucks a Chelsea pennant on the floor. The same thing exchanged as a sign of respect between both clubs?
It's best he apologises and NEVER repeats this no matter the club. pic.twitter.com/TdeVpBvRLJ
“@ESPNFC: The disrespect from Daniel Amartey 🤭— GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) May 16, 2021
(via lawestt_/IG) pic.twitter.com/OYvbUEC8iI
Still angry too— Chips (@PaulzRhymez) May 16, 2021
And any I time I see daniel amartey throwing our flag
it's just infuriating
It's a Chelsea thing. Give it two days and they won't be allowing Amartey on a train. https://t.co/t9gp9FQBZI— Tact (@Mescudy) May 16, 2021