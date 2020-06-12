VIDEO: Ocampos shines as Sevilla win derby in La Liga return

Sevilla resembled a team in mid-season form as they brushed aside city rivals Real Betis 2-0 in the first La Liga match played in more than three months.
A Lucas Ocampos penalty and a goal from Fernando - set up by an audacious flick form Ocampos - proved the difference, although the home side could have won by more goals had they been more clinical in the first half.
Jules Kounde and Luuk de Jong were both guilty of missing great headed chances, while the lively Ocampos also hit the post early on.
The visitors struggled to get a foothold in the game and created few chances, with a curling effort from substitute Joaquin - blocked inside the six-yard box as the game fizzled out - perhaps their best moment.
Betis may complain about the awarding of the penalty - as the guilty Marc Bartra did to earn a yellow card - but the result was a fair reflection of Sevilla’s dominance and they have strengthened their hold on third place.
Source: eurosport