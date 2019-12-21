VIDEO+PHOTOS: GFA launches 2019/20 football season

All is set for the commencement of the 2019/2020 Ghana Football Season next week following the successful launch of the season in Accra.
The glitzy ceremony, graced by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also marked the return of competitive league football since June 2018.
The Ghana Premier League will be the first competition to kick off next weened and the remaining league competitions will kick off in January 2020.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Dr. Bawumia expressed delight for the return of league football in the country and also stressed on the importance of the league.
"I am as excited as you are this evening for obvious reasons. This gathering I no it only heralding the return of organised league in the country after several months break, it is also an opportunity for the GFA to make a strong case to all football stakeholders, including the Government of Ghana and the corporate community, that the GFA has picked up the pieces and is ready to return with a bang", said Dr. Bawumia.
"The absence of organised league in the country for nearly two years had its dire socio-economic consequences to everyone connected to the league. Many livelihoods, especially footballers, coaches and vendors who sell at the various stadia on match days, depend largely on football for survival."
GFA President, Kurt E.S. Okraku assured fans of the game and exciting season ahead and enumerated steps the GFA had taken to ensure that, as well as protect the sanctity of the game.
He mentioned that the creation of a Competitions Department at the GFA Secretariat to manage the leagues and FA Cups, the re-training of various stakeholders of the league as well as the organisation of an integrity seminar for referees, were part of measures the leadership of the FA had taken to ensure the best for the league.
The GFA President also revealed incentive packages for clubs who will finish the season at the upper level of the league table, coaches who will excel, as well as best performing referees.
The Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah joined dignitaries to unveil the various trophies for the league, as well as declare the season officially launched.