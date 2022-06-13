Video+photos: See joyous scenes from Kotoko's coronation

Asante were officially crowned the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League champion on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The club’s captain, Ishamel Ganiyu lifted the league trophy which had eluded the club for the last few years.
It was a record-extending 25th league triumph for the Porcupine Warriors.
@AsanteKotoko_SC celebrate in grand style after a mesmerising performance against @elminasharks!#GPLChampions #Champions #GPL #StarTimes #GPLonStarTimes #Ghana #BringBackTheLove #GPLWK33 #Fabulous #Kotoko pic.twitter.com/RESHi3R43p— StarTimes Ghana (@startimesghana) June 12, 2022
Sunday’s 3-0 victory over relegated Elmina Sharks was an academic exercise, as Kotoko had already won the league, but the victory was the icing on the cake after an amazing run.
The Porcupines shot into the lead all thanks to left-back Imoro Ibrahim who curled in a free-kick from long range.
The goal scored in the 24th minute saw Kotoko stay in the lead for a long time before a brace from George Mfegue in the dye embers of the match propelled the team to secure a 3-0 victory.
Courtesy of the league triumph this season, Kotoko are set to represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.