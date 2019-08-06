VIDEO: SoccaBet gives away fifth car in Massive Promo

Ghana's number one sports betting company, SoccaBet, have held its fifth massive promo raffle draw to give out a brand new car to one of its lucky customers.
The raffle took place on Friday, August 2nd at SoccaBet's head office in the presence of the media and officials of the Gaming Commission of Ghana.
Out of thousands of participants, customer by name GODFADA 12 real name Shamsu Halid emerged winner of the brand new 'Renault KWID" car in the Soccabet Massive Promo.
The company also rewarded the second and third runner up YS MORGAN and BILLE42 with GH¢300 and GH¢150 vouchers whilst 93PERCIVAL and MENOZER walked away with GH¢100 and GH¢100 vouchers respectively.
An elated Shamsu Halid acknowledged soccaBet for changing the fortunes of its customers and urged others to partake in the massive promo.
"I didn't expect this but all the same I'm very grateful and I urge all my friends to keep trying and luck will favour them one day."
Five draws have now been held already with five more to roll out until the end of the year.
Customers can earn an automatic entry into the monthly draw when they place a bet with GHC20 or above on SoccaBet's online platform. (www.soccabet.com)