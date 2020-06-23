Video: Take us out of Ethiopia - Ghanaian players beg gov't

Over twenty-two [22] Ghanaian players including World Cup star Lee Addy, have been stranded in Ethiopia for almost three months following the closure of Ghana’s borders in March as a measure to curb the importation of the deadly covid-19.
The Twenty-two players are Kweku Andoh, ex Ashgold Captain, Latif Mohammed, ex Medeama SC and Kotoko goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, Rahim Osmanu, Latif Mohammed, Alhassan Nuhu, Fuseini Nuhu, Aaron Amoah, Adamu Mohammed, Osei Mawuli, Iddrisu Nafiu, Amos Acheampong, Fimpong Manso, Yakubu Mohammed, Isaac Amuzu, Kalusha Alhassan, Richmond Adongo, Adam Masalachi, Isaac Oduro, Bismark Oppong, Bismark Appiah, Asiedu Benjamin Kwesi.
According to the players, all attempts to return home have failed and are calling for government’s intervention to get them back home.
The players and manager leading them, Yussif Sofo told MAX media’s journalist Evans Amewugah that the Ghanaian consulate in Ethiopia told them government will provide a flight to bring them home after taking all their details but have since failed to deliver.
They added that the consulate has requested each player to pay 1,500 dollars so that arrangements will be made enplane them to Ghana via cargo plane.
Yussif Sofo further disclosed that Ghana’s U-20 world winning goalkeeper, Daniel Adjei was part of those who were stranded but has now been flown to Holland because he holds a Dutch passport.
“We really need government to come to our aid because we have spent all our money and if government does not evacuate us then our house situation will get out of hands,” he said.
Source: Evans Amewugah