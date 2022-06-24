WAFU Zone B Cup: Black Starlets face Ivory Coast in bronze medal match

The Black Starlets of Ghana will this afternoon square off against Ivory Coast for a bronze medal in the WAFU Zone B U17 tournament.
The junior national team missed out on qualification to the final match and a slot in the 2023 African U17 Championship after losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: WAFU Zone B Cup: Black Starlets miss out on AFCON qualification after Burkina Faso defeat
Ghana however has another chance to finish the competition on some positive note when they take on their Ivorian counterparts.
Meanwhile, Burkina Faso's Bado Benoit has been appointed to officiate the third-place game.
He will be assisted by Igho Hope from Nigeria and Dodometin Joe Cortel from Benin.
Niger's Zouwaira Souley is the fourth referee for the match with Nigeria's Peter Edibi as Referee Assessor.