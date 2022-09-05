We are proud of your valuable achievement - GFA President tells victorious Black Galaxies

The Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, was at the Airforce Base Saturday night to welcome home the Black Galaxies following their qualification to the 2023 African Nations Championship.
Speaking to the players at the Airforce base, the GFA President stated that he’s proud of the team’s achievements throughout the qualification process.
“I am here to thank and congratulate you. Before you travelled we had a lengthy conversation and indeed you’ve gone to Abuja to make the nation proud.
“My mission here tonight is to express the gratitude of the GFA and the nation to each one of you for the honor done our dear country. You went in there to seek qualification and no matter the challenges you were able to qualify.
The GFA President stressed the importance of sealing qualification especially after Ghana’s absence from the CHAN competition since 2014.
"This achievement is valuable because previously we’ve made two or three attempts but we couldn’t make it and you guys have done it”, he added.
On Coach Annor Walker, the GFA boss recalled the confidence the association reposed in him when he was named as Gead Coach of the Black Galaxies and also thanked him for his achievements.
“I want to thank coach Annor Walker for this achievement. I remember the day we gave him this job I promised him that he has the confidence of the FA. Today he and his assistants have vindicated us for the confidence we had in them”, he intimated.