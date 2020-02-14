We will beat Legon Cities for them to know that they are not our coequal - Great Olympics PRO

Public Relations Officer of Great Olympics, Saint Osei says Legon Cities will suffer defeat against his outfit in tonight's clash to know that they are not at par with them.
Olympics will be playing as a guest to the Royals in tonight's Valentine's Day clash at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League matchday 10 fixture.
Legon Cities and Olympics have both been throwing shades at each other on social media and this game means a lot to both as they are tied on 10 points and will all be aiming for the 3 points and the bragging rights.
According to Saint Osei, despite sharing the Accra Sports Stadium with Legon Cities, they will beat their opponent for them to know that they are the 'Landlord'.
We are well prepared and motivated to beat Legon cities. We are going give Legon Cities a nice valentine treat by taking the 3 points and giving them the gate proceeds.
We will beat them for them to know that they are not our coequal.
Olympics have struggled to pick wins at the Accra Sports Stadium, losing their last home game to WAFA. However, the PRO assured the fans that the 3 points will be theirs.
Meanwhile, Wendy Shay has been billed to perform at the match. Being a valentines day night, Legon Cities have announced that there will be free chocolates for every fan that comes to the stadium.