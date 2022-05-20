We will exhaust all the legal avenues – AshantiGold reacts to demotion to Division Two

AshantiGold SC have filed an appeal to the Ghana Football Association over their demotion to the third tier.
AshantiGold and Inter Allies were subject to an investigation after Inter Allies defender, Hashmin Musah, scored two dubious own goals in match week 34 fixture between the clubs last season.
The GFA Disciplinary Committee on Monday demoted the Miners to the Division Two League after being found guilty of match Manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.
The club’s President, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, and his son, Emmanuel Frimpong, who is the club’s Chief Executive Officer, were also banned from football activities for 10 years and 8 years respectively.
Eight players of the club were also banned for two years each after being found guilty of match manipulation, while a further five players have also been handed four-year bans for failure to appear before the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee.
Reacting to the ban, the club expressed “disappointment” at what they describe as a miscarriage of justice and indicated their intention to appeal the decision and explore all legal avenues to overturn their demotion.
Below is the full statement:
"Ashantigold SC notes with shock and disappointment the decision of the GFA Disciplinary Committee dated 16th May 2022 ( "the Decision") in relation to the misconduct charges levelled against the club, its officials and players in respect of its 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.
Ashantigold wish to state that the decision is against the weight of evidence and whatever transpired during the hearing.
Ashantigold has reviewed the Decision and being dissatisfied with it, has filed a Notice of Appeal against the Decision to the GFA Appeals Committee.
Ashantigold has also requested for the Record of Proceedings/Record of Appeal of the Disciplinary Committee hearing and will upon receipt of same, file additional grounds of appeal.
The club will exhaust all the legal avenues available to secure justice.
We ask the playing body, technical team, our cherished supporters, and other stakeholders of the club to remain calm and resolute during these times."