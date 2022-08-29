'Why always us?' - PUMA trends as Ghanaians react to Black Stars new away kit

Some Ghanaians have lashed out at kit manufacturing company PUMA and the GFA after Black Stars' new away kit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was unveiled.

Many people are dissatisfied with the concept and have chastised the brand for producing a mediocre design.

The away kit is predominantly red, with yellow and green shades on the sleeves. There is also a yellow square in the centre with red and green zigzag-designed lines on the inside-top of the square, which appears in the shape of a rectangle with a black star in the centre.

Puma! Puma!! Puma!!! Please you guys can do better na what’s this ah https://t.co/O7EymhePDG — N.K (@_iambobintin) August 29, 2022

If Puma demma ideas for design finish aa mek we change them, jerseys tantan ben nono ah 😂😂😂 — OMDs Eugene 🔰 (@KumasiSarkodie_) August 29, 2022

Check like we beg Puma say make dem do the away jersey give the Black Stars, jersey na basaa as3 Sunday special team bi dea tueh — Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 (@obrempong__) August 29, 2022

Looking at the Jersey Puma designed for Ghana, the only conclusion i can draw for it is that. We begged them to do anything for us. Cos — TWO TERTY 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Aboa_Banku1) August 29, 2022

Puma no do anything o. Somebody for Ghana sat down and accepted the design and colour scheme for the jersey. I’m sure they had options to pick from and that makes it funnier. — i (@bysh___) August 29, 2022

I always thought the Ghana FA will use the current superstar signings as a leverage to get better from PUMA (didn’t happen).



A move away from PUMA should be discussed. — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) August 29, 2022

If you check the Jersey Puma do give Morocco for the World Cup and you check Ghana wanna own you’ll think our own is for Sunday special.😭😂 — Kumasi Mayor🍥 (@HenryKnight_) August 29, 2022

This jersey puma do give Black stars nu my former SHS house jersey sef dey bee pass am. How you go cross group stages in the WC 😂😂 — Sixteen Years CFC 💙🇬🇭 (@_16_years) August 29, 2022