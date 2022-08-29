Prime News Ghana

'Why always us?' - PUMA trends as Ghanaians react to Black Stars new away kit

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Some Ghanaians have lashed out at kit manufacturing company PUMA and the GFA after Black Stars' new away kit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was unveiled.

Many people are dissatisfied with the concept and have chastised the brand for producing a mediocre design.

READ ALSO: PUMA releases new Black Stars away jersey

The away kit is predominantly red, with yellow and green shades on the sleeves. There is also a yellow square in the centre with red and green zigzag-designed lines on the inside-top of the square, which appears in the shape of a rectangle with a black star in the centre.

After the release on Monday, some Ghanaians took to social media to voice out what they make of the jersey.