PUMA releases new Black Stars away jersey

PUMA has unveiled the away kit for Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.
The newly designed kit will be used for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
The other national football teams will also wear the newly designed kits (home/away) in competitions.
READ ALSO: See Black Stars new jersey (photos)
The shirt was unveiled on Monday on the social media handles of the German kits manufacturing giants.
The shirt is dominated with red and has the design of the Ghanaian flag on the chest.
Bold meets proud 🇬🇭— PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022
The 2022 @ghanafaofficial Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/wkVNd508Ok
PUMA in May unveiled the Black Stars home kit ahead of the Qatar World Cup.
The clean design in white features the striking red, gold and green colours of the national flag on the sleeve cuffs.
This time, the home shirt has a new collar design having a yellow colour as well as the puma tag showing inside and at the button left side of the shirt.
All lined up in horizontal order, the puma logo comes with the text on the right side of the chest, with a bold Black Star at the centre and the logo of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) occupying the left side.
The new Ghana jersey – which will be worn at the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup – is inspired by iconic moments from national team history – including the 3-2 victory over Italy at Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.
The Black Stars will wear these new strips when they face either Uruguay, Portugal and Korea Republic in Group H.