Women's World Cup: Cameroon to play England, Nigeria face Germany in round of 16

Cameroon will be playing England in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over New Zealand.
The winning goal came in added time through Njoya Ajara.
The 2018 African Bronze medallists needed a win in their final Group E game to make it to the knock-out round.
They will now face England on Sunday at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes.
Meanwhile, African champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons have sailed through to the next round after Chile failed to score more goals against Thailand.
The South Americans managed a 2-0 win over the whipping girls and that was just a goal just short of going past Nigeria in the third-place rankings.
The Falcons will, as a result of qualification, play two-time world champions Germany on Saturday at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.
So far, there have been two wins for Africa in the tournament – Nigeria’s 2-0 win over South Korea and Cameroon’s win on Thursday.
South Africa’s Banyana Banyana were the first nation to be eliminated from the group phase.
R.16 Fixtures
Germany V Nigeria
Norway V Australia
England V Cameroon
France V Brazil
Spain V USA
Sweden V Canada
Italy V China PR
Netherlands V Japan
READ ALSO: