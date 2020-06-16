Work to begin on Pobiman Academy Project next week - Togbe Afede confirms

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has confirmed that work will commence on the club's Pobiman Academy Project next week.
The Rainbow Club in August 2019 signed a partnership agreement with Turkish firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Ltd. (STL) for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project having acquired the land for the almost a decade ago.
Hearts of Oak as part of activities to mark the club’s 108th anniversary celebration on November 11 cut sod for the construction of the project.
However, since the sod cut nothing has been done on the land and Togbe Afede has disclosed that work is finally set to commence on the land.
"To become successful technically, we need infrastructures and that's where Pobiman Academy Project comes in. We have done everything that we need to do for the Pobiman Academy Project to start", the President of the National House of Chiefs said on GTV Sports +.
''We have signed a contract with a Turkish company, Prefabex to build the structures for the Pobiman project. Prefabex are building the structures in Turkey and a local contractor has been tasked for the foundation under the Turkish company's supervision. Works at the Pobiman Academy Project will commence next week. We will start digging the ground next week".
The Pobiman Project, when completed, will include a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centers (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.