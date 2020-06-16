Togbe Afede calls on government to support clubs

Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV is calling on government to come to the aid of clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Clubs in the country have been calling for government support following the suspension of the football season.
The football season has been suspended since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has affected clubs finances.
Speaking to GTV Sports +, Togbe Afede who doubles as the chairman of the Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee implored the government include clubs in the stimulus package.
"In terms of government support, it’s necessary. All over the world, governments have stepped in to support. What we’re going through today, is not only limited to Ghana.”
"The havoc it has done to this world is what we see today in Ghana. And it’s not only the football that is suffering, all other sectors are suffering.
"If people in America need bailout, people in America need bailout, how much more those of us here?
He believes football plays an important role in the nation's economy and need to be 'well-appreciated"
"I think that football is such an important sector and government needs to step in. It’s sad that the contribution of football to our economy is not well-appreciated."
Togbe Afede XIV, early this month was appointed by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association as Chairman of the Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee.
This follows the decision of the Executive Council to name Member, Dr. Toni Aubynn and Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuako, Chairman of the Club Licensing Board as its nominees to serve on the Committee.
They join the three representatives of the Premier League clubs, Delali Senaya, CEO of Inter Allies Football Club, Mr. John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club and Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club.