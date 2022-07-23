World Athletics Championships: Ghana's men qualify for 4x100m relay final (video)

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m have made it through to the final of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The Ghanaian quartet finished third, with a season best time of 38.58s, pick up an automatic qualifying spot in the men’s 4x100m final.
Ghana’s team finished behind the United States of America and United Kingdom.
The quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Oduro-Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah will however be hoping to improve their time in Saturday’s final.