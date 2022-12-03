World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew breaks silence on penalty miss against Uruguay

Captain Andre Ayew says the penalty miss against Uruguay in the final Group H game is difficult to accept.
The Al Sadd forward missed a penalty in the 21st minute as his kick was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet following a foul on Mohammed Kudus.
The two-time World Champions went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Giorgio de Arrascaeta in the 26th and 32nd minutes of the game.
READ ALSO: We look forward to what lies ahead - Kudus on 'disappointing' World Cup exit
“We had the opportunity to get to the next stage, I missed the penalty. It’s difficult to take’’ Andre Ayew told the media in a post-match interview.
‘’We did not get it right but I am very optimistic for the future."
“I am sad but we will try and make it better’’ he added.
In a related development, Otto Addo has stepped down from his role as head coach of the Blackstars.
This decision was made following Ghana’s 2-0 defeat against Uruguay and the team’s exit from the World Cup 2022.
Otto Addo told reporters after the game that he is honoring his word to leave the Black Stars after the tournament as he sees his future in Germany.
Otto Addo ahead of the World Cup hinted that he could leave the Black Stars job after the tournament to concentrate on his role at Borussia Dortmund.
"I think, as a national coach, you should also live in the country you work for in the long term. But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years," Addo told Ruhr14.