World Cup 2022: Gold Fields supports Black Stars campaign with $300,000

Gold mining firm, Gold Fields has donated $300,000 to support the preparation and participation of the Black Stars at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The donation was done at the premises of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Accra on Thursday.
In his speech at the event, sector minister Mustapha Ussif said the donation by Gold Fields has come at the right time and will supplement Ghana’s preparations immensely.
“As the Black Stars intensify preparations towards the shopping mode FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, the timing of this latest partnership with Gold Fields could not have been better.
“This support is timely and will significantly boost the Black Stars’ preparations towards achieving our target of going all the way in Qatar.
“It is also important for this huge investment to be put to a judicious use so that it will make the desired impact on the team.”
“As the sector minister, I can assure you that my Ministry is the custodian of every penny for the National teams, and just like every other corporate support we continue to receive, the funds will be used judiciously.”
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Ghana will kick off its campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.