World Cup 2022: Otto Addo names Black Stars starting XI to face Portugal

By Vincent Ashitey
Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named his starting lineup for the World Cup 2022 Group H opener against Portugal.

The game is scheduled for a 4:00 pm kick-off at Stadium 974.

Ghana will make its fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup today. Having missed out on the last edition in Russia will be hoping to make a strong statement against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal today.

Portugal and Black Stars only previous encounter was in the group stages of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Portugal won 2-1, with a Cristiano Ronaldo winning goal.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo who visited the Black Stars team Hotel this morning is expected to be in attendance at to cheer them to victory.

 

  

 