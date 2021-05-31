Wrap up of Ghana Premier League matchday 27: Hearts of Oak open 2-point gap at the top, Inter Allies whip Medeama

Hearts Of Oak are two points clear of their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko after easing past Berekum Chelsea on Sunday night.
Goals from Benjamin Afutu and Kojo Obeng Junior in the first half were enough to see the Phobians beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The win thus saw them reclaimed their top spot again after the Porcupines occupied that spot for 24hours following their draw in Dormaa.
Elsewhere, WAFA defeated Ebusua Dwarfs by 2-0 at Sogakope. At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, AshantiGold lost 1-0 to Legon Cities courtesy Issahaku Mohammed.
At Dawu, Inter Allies whip 3-0 Medeama SC and the latter's defeat has led to fans calling on the board to sack head coach Yaw Preko.
READ ALSO: 'Andre Ayew should leave' - Fans react as Swansea miss out on Premier League promotion
In Techiman, King Faisal lost by a lone goal to Eleven Wonders as Samuel Boakye with the only goal of the game.
At Bechem, it was Bechem United 1-1 Elmina Sharks.
Earlier on Saturday, Liberty Professionals defeated Dreams FC by 2-1 while Asante Kotoko on dropped another two points in the title race, in a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.
At the Aiyinase on Friday, Karela United were held to a 1-1 by Great Olympics.