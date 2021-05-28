Your hard work is taking you places - Sports Minister to new WAFU B President

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) has thrown his weight behind President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku following his nomination as WAFU Zone B President.
In a letter dated Wednesday, May 26, the Yagaba Kubori law maker indicated that his Ministry ‘remains committed’ and stands prepared to collaborate with the outfit (WAFU Zone B) to lift the image of Ghana higher.
President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku was unanimously approved as the new leader of the regional body during last Saturday’s 14th WAFU Zone B General Assembly in Accra.
‘’By dint of hard work you have proved a point again by your nomination as President of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU Zone B) on 20th May, 2021 at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel, during the 14th General Assembly when the incumbent Mr. Djibrilla Hima Hamidou of Niger stood down one year before the end of his mandate. You stood unchallenged as all the seven (7) countries in the Zone approved you as their new leader.
‘’I am hopeful that you will continue with the good work, especially in the area of youth empowerment through football and harness their energies for national development.
‘’My Ministry remains committed and stands prepared to collaborate with your outfit to lift the image of Ghana higher among the comity of Nations.
‘’On behalf of President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and on my own behalf, I wish to extend a congratulatory message to you in your capacity as President of the WAFU Zone B’’ the letter read.
The 14th WAFU Zone B General Assembly was graced by Federation/Association Presidents and General Secretaries from Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and host Ghana.
President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku was elected into office on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 as the 25th President of the Ghana Football Association.