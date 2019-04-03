WhatsApp Brings Dark Mode Feature For Android as the latest beta for Android contains traces of this upcoming feature.
As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android v2.19.82 features code changes for dark mode. This feature is currently under development and is not available for all users, even if you install the latest beta. WABetaInfo did manage to force the feature for the Settings section of the app, and has shared screenshots for the same.
As can be perceived from the screenshots, WhatsApp’s dark mode utilizes a dark grey color instead of pure black. Nonetheless, it darkens the whole settings interface. There were no screenshots available for the main chats screen and conversation screen, so we do not know what those look like at this stage.
WhatsApp’s dark mode has been rumored to arrive since a long time, and it is good to finally see some progress towards the same. Again, the feature is in development and is not ready for rollout just yet. We’ll keep you updated when we have more information regarding its rollout.