2019 Nigeria Election: At 76, Buhari emerges oldest candidate on INEC’s list

The Independent National Electoral Commission released the list of presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates contesting the 2019 elections.
President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate who turned 76 on December 17, 2018, is the oldest of all the 72 candidates running for the number one office.
The other septuagenarian presidential candidates are Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (72) of the Peoples Democratic Party and Maj.-Gen. John Gbor (70) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.
The oldest vice-presidential candidates are the People’s Trust’s Dr Agwuncha Nwankwo (76) and the United Patriots’ Moses Okeke (72).
In the 60-69 age range, there are 12 presidential candidates and seven vice-presidential candidates, including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of the APC.
In the 50-59 age range, there are 24 presidential candidates, including Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili (55) of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria and the Young Progressives Party’s Prof Kingsley Moghalu (55), and 18 vice-presidential candidates, including Peter Obi (57) of the PDP.
In the 40-49 age range, there are 24 presidential candidates, including Eunice Atuejide (40) of the National Interest Party and Fela Durotoye (47) of the Alliance for New Nigeria, and 31 vice-presidential candidates.
In the 30-39 age range, there are 10 presidential candidates and 13 vice-presidential candidates.
Source: punchng