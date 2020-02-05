Algeria's president pardons thousands of prisoners

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has pardoned more than 3,000 prisoners serving short sentences in the country, as he tries to garner support after months of political unrest.
There have been hundreds of arrests of those protesting against the ruling establishment.
President Tebboune was elected in December in a vote opposed by a large protest movement which wanted the entire ruling class removed.
Mr Tebboune rose from a long career as a civil servant to become prime minister in 2017 but lasted just seven months after falling out with influential businessmen. He also served as housing minister and information minister.
He was a former loyalist of Algeria's ousted leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Source: BBC