Body of tourist who fell into Nile taking selfie found

The body of a Saudi tourist who fell and drowned in the River Nile in Uganda while apparently trying to take a selfie has been recovered, police have said.
Alsubaie Mathkar was with friends at the popular Kalagala Falls in central Uganda when he slipped and fell into the river on Saturday.
"The tourist slipped because the surface is wet and he had leaned backwards to take a selfie of fast-running water in the background," police spokeswoman Hellen Butoto told AFP news agency.
His body was recovered some 10km (six miles) away on Tuesday, following a search by the police marine unit and local fishermen.
Source: bbc
