Boko Haram kill 92 Chadian soldiers in 'deadliest attack'

Michael Akuffo worried about King Faisal league position King Faisal midfielder has admitted he is concerned by their position after 14…

Italy threatens jail for coronavirus sufferers violating quarantine Italy has announced strict new punishments to try and clamp down on the spread…

Covid-19: Morocco suspends public transport Public transport has been suspended in Morocco to curb the spread of…

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu joins King Faisal Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have completed the signing of former…