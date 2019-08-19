Botswana University to offer 'Brexit' course

A course about Brexit, the UK's plan to leave the European Union, is to be offered as an option by the University of Botswana's history department.
The course, called Modern Britain, will "study the crisis" as it happens, a notice shared on Twitter said.
Students will, however, not sit for an exam.
BS Bennett from the university confirmed to the BBC that the course will be offered.
"[It] is intended to link the present crisis, which is of interest to many people, to the historical background," he said.
