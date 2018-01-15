Get more with your Gold Cheque Account

British Airways cabin crew refuses to fly to Ghana due to bedbug infestation

Plane from London to Ghana was infested with visible bed bugs

British Airways had to ground a jet travelling from London to Ghana after the cabin crew refused to fly on it due to a bedbug infestation.

They walked out minutes before take-off and were beyond their working hours when a replacement plane was found.

The flight to Ghana eventually left Heathrow four hours late.

It is the latest bedbug embarrassment to hit BA in recent months - amid protests that cheap cleaning contractors are not doing a proper job preparing jets for flights.

BA has been battling to restore its reputation after being accused of poor customer service and cutting perks.

A BA source said: “The cabin crew saw bedbugs crawling over the seats — visible to the naked eye

