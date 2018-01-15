British Airways cabin crew refuses to fly to Ghana due to bedbug infestation

British Airways had to ground a jet travelling from London to Ghana after the cabin crew refused to fly on it due to a bedbug infestation.
They walked out minutes before take-off and were beyond their working hours when a replacement plane was found.
The flight to Ghana eventually left Heathrow four hours late.
It is the latest bedbug embarrassment to hit BA in recent months - amid protests that cheap cleaning contractors are not doing a proper job preparing jets for flights.
BA has been battling to restore its reputation after being accused of poor customer service and cutting perks.
A BA source said: “The cabin crew saw bedbugs crawling over the seats — visible to the naked eye
Credit: www.thesun.co.uk
