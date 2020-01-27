Buhari orders air strikes against bandits

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered airstrikes against bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers in forested areas bordering three major states in the north and centre of the country.
On Saturday gunmen killed 11 people and kidnapped four women during door-to-door attacks in Niger state, reported Sahara Reporters and The Daily Sun.
President Buhari described the repeated attacks in Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara as a "disaster", and said air raids "remain the best approach given the lack of motorised roads in the areas constantly under attack".
The airstrikes would support troops already deployed on the ground.
The Nigerian air force is already setting up refuelling facilities in Minna, Niger's capital, to support the operations.
Earlier this month gunmen killed six people, injured five and kidnapped others in Kaduna state.
