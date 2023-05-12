Buhari picks Interpol chief as security adviser

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Garba Umar, an assistant inspector-general of police, as a senior security adviser on counter-terrorism.
Mr Umar is the Vice President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for Africa and also the head of the agency’s national central bureau (NCB) in Nigeria.
He was elected as a member of the executive committee of Interpol in 2021 and his tenure is ending next year, local media said.
In a statement on Thursday, Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson said President Buhari took note of Mr Umar’s service at Interpol and hoped he would assist Nigeria in counter-terrorism efforts.
The president also hoped that Mr Umar’s appointment would “get more Nigerians into important positions in the Interpol”.
The appointment takes effect next week and Mr Umar’s role is stationed in the office of the minister of police affairs, according to Mr Shehu.
Mr Buhari is expected to hand over power to President-elect Bola Tinubu on 29 May.
