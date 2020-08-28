China's Tecno sold thousands of smartphones with malware in Africa

Hearts of Oak congratulates duo on Black Satellites call-up Hearts of Oak have congratulated their players for earning their maiden Black…

Over 60 residents of Dome Faase arrested after 'bloody' clash There is a heavy security presence at Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra in the…

New Zealand court sentences mosque killer to life in prison A New Zealand court has sentenced a man who killed 51 people at two mosques to…