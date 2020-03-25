Covid-19: Panic buying in South Africa as lockdown looms

There is panic buying in South Africa as people stock up on food and other essentials ahead of a lockdown on Thursday.
The country has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the continent, with 554 cases recorded.
The conditions of the lockdown include:
Individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes except under strictly controlled circumstances
All shops and businesses will be closed except those providing essential services
Temporary shelters will be set up for the homeless
Medical and security personnel will be exempt from the lockdown
The number of new infections - and deaths - is rising fast across Africa, in spite of lockdowns, curfews and travel bans.
In Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, all markets and shops have been closed , except for those selling food and medicine.
France says it will send special aid to the most vulnerable countries, many of which are in Africa.
Source: BBC