Covid: Trump signs relief and spending package into law US President Donald Trump has signed into law a coronavirus relief and spending…

Boko Haram kill villagers in Christmas Eve attack Several people are dead in northeast Nigeria after Boko Haram militants raided…

Coronavirus: France finds first case of new variant France has confirmed the first case in the country of the more contagious…

Tricycle kills pedestrian at Adentan A refrigerator repairer met his untimely death Saturday afternoon when an…