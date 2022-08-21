Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow bomb

The daughter of a close ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been killed on a highway near Moscow.
Darya Dugina died after her car exploded while she was driving home, Russia's investigative committee said.
It is thought that her father, the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin who is known as "Putin's brain," may have been the intended target of the attack.
Mr Dugin is a prominent ultra-nationalist ideologue who is believed to be close to the Russian president.
Alexander Dugin and his daughter had been invited as guests of honour at a festival at an estate near Moscow, where the philosopher gave a lecture.
The "Tradition" festival describes itself as a family festival for art lovers which takes place at the Zakharovo estate where Russian poet Alexander Pushkin once stayed.
The pair were due to travel back from the event on Saturday evening in the same car before Mr Dugin made the decision to travel separately from his daughter at the last minute.
Unverified footage posted on Telegram appears to show Mr Dugin watching in shock as emergency services arrive at the scene of the burning wreck of a vehicle.
The BBC has not been able to verify the footage independently.
Investigators confirmed that Darya Dugina died at the scene near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy.
They said an explosive device had gone off before the car caught fire. Forensic and explosive experts are investigating.
BBC