Facebook and Twitter suspend troll accounts in Ghana and Nigeria

By Mutala Yakubu
The accounts are linked to Russia, but based in Ghana and Nigeria
Twitter and Facebook say they've suspended a small network of accounts linked to Russia, but based in Ghana and Nigeria, for attempting to sow discord.

The social media firms said the profiles targeted American users by talking about social issues such as race and civil rights.

Pages have also been removed from Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

The company said more than 260,000 people followed one or more of the Instagram accounts.

Facebook said the profiles didn't appear to focus on elections.

Source: BBC