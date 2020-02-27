Italy records 400 Coronavirus cases, check out figures in Europe

The deadly Coronavirus keeps spreading and the figures keep going up.
Several countries have tightened surveillance at their borders but the diseases has found its way through.
Algeria and Egypt are the only countries in to have reported cases of the virus but the figures in Europe keeps rising.
The confirmed number of cases* in Europe currently stand at:
- Italy - 400
- Germany - 21
- UK - 13
- France - 12
- Austria - 2
- Croatia - 2
- Spain - 2
- Russia - 2
- Denmark - 1
- Belgium - 1
- Finland - 1
- Sweden - 1
- Switzerland - 1
- Greece - 1
- Norway - 1
- Georgia - 1
- North Macedonia - 1
*Figures accurate as of 26 Feb