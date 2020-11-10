Ivory Coast's president invites rival for talks on crisis

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has invited his rival, former President Henri Konan Bédié, for talks following violence sparked by his landslide win for a controversial third term.
Opposition leaders boycotted last month's vote and vowed to set up a transitional government that would organise fresh elections.
On Monday the constitutional court confirmed Mr Ouattara win. He received 94.27% of the votes. No appeal against the presidential election is now possible, according to the Ivorian law.
President Ouattara invited Mr Bédié to a "meeting in the next few days for a open and sincere dialogue to help to restore confidence", the AFP news agency reports.
"I would like to reaffirm my availability, today like yesterday, for a sincere and constructive dialogue with the opposition, while respecting the constitutional order," he was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.
Several opposition leaders face charges of terrorism and sedition after rejecting President Ouattara's re-election.
At least 40 people have been killed in election-related clashes since August.
