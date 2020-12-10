Joe Biden's son confirms he is under federal investigation

Check out the 7 certified presidential results so far The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far released some 7 certified results from…

NPP calls NDC to order, urges supporters to remain calm The NPP has staged another press conference to counter the one organised by the…

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor turns 82 Former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor is celebrating his 82nd birthday…