Kenya: Homa Bay mace disappears from county Speaker’s office

Morning sittings at the Homa Bay County Assembly in Kenya were on Wednesday delayed for more than 30 minutes after unknown people took away the mace from the Speaker’s office.The mace is said to have been stolen from the office after a fight broke at the plenary on Tuesday afternoon that saw Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo being roughed up by male MCAs.
It is not clear where the mace, which is considered as a symbol of authority in the legislative House, was when normal sitting was supposed to start.
WELL-SECURED OFFICE
The mace was reportedly removed from an office often seen as well-secured with electric locks that can only be opened by chipped cards and by authorised personnel.
The area is also surrounded by CCTV cameras.
Assembly members begun their Wednesday discussion 30 minutes late after a mace that was used by the defunct local authority was brought into the House.
Kabondo West MCA Geophrey Onyango notified Deputy Speaker Evance Marieba, who was then presiding over the sitting, that the assembly was using an old mace.
MCAs questioned the motive of the disappearance of the symbolic item.
SABOTAGE
Ruma Kaksingri MCA Eliphalet Osuri said people behind the disappearance wanted to sabotage the proceedings of the assembly.
“We have delayed our sitting for more than 30 minutes because the mace was stolen. We don’t know what next; the same people who did that can make us unable to discharge our duties,” he said.
The disappearance of the mace was reported to the police.
Mr Marieba told MCAs to take the matter seriously.
STOP WRANGLES
Meanwhile, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata wants the assembly members to stop wrangles and serve their electorate.
Mr Orata said the wrangles experienced among the MCAs will prevent them from discharging their responsibilities effectively.
The deputy governor said development cannot be undertaken in a chaotic environment.
“I am condemning the violence which erupted in the county assembly. It is the high time our MCAs stopped persistent wrangles to enable them [discharge] their roles,” Mr Orata said.
He told the MCAs to be role models to the electorate.
“Let our MCAs lead in actions which can be emulated by the common man,” said Mr Orata.
On Tuesday, the county assembly was turned into a battle field after MCAs attacked the speaker.
