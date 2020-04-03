Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise to 122 as six-year-old dies

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi has announced that Kenya has 12 more Covid-19 cases.
This now brings the number to 122 cases. Out of these, 11 are Kenyans and one is Somali.
While giving an update on the new infections, Mwangangi said between Thursday and Friday, Kenya registered the new coronavirus cases from 362 samples tested.
In terms of gender, eight of the patients were male and four were female. The age of the new infections ranged from 28 to 68, Mwangangi added.
She said the 12 have been placed under mandatory quarantine at different isolation centres .
So far, the country has tested 1, 433 persons in quarantine, with 617 more to go.
But Mwangangi noted that Kenya has lost one other patient to Covid-19. A six-year-old boy with a pre-existing condition succumbed to Covid-19.
This brings the total deaths to four. On Thursday, the government announced 29 new infections and two deaths, the biggest numbers since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed on March 13.
The government begun local production of face masks that will be distributed through the county governments and chairmen of boda bodas and matatus.
Tailors will also be allowed to make face masks from particular materials and are being advised to sell them at a cheap price.
The counties will hire 5,000 health workers in the next seven days beginning immediately.
Community spread is the cause of between 27 percent to 36 percent of Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health director-general Dr Patrick Amoth.
