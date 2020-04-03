Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise to 122 as six-year-old dies

Coronavirus threatens the next generation of smartphones Every Autumn, Mazen Kourouche heads to the biggest Apple Store in Sydney,…

EC relays Public Elections Amendment Regulations again The Electoral Commission (EC) has withdrawn and re-laid the Public Elections…

Police and army abuses criticised in Nigeria Amnesty International in Nigeria is urging state security agencies not to…

Wimbledon cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two because of…