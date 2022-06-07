Kenya seizes hundreds of guns in operation

At least 200 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have been recovered in Kenya's northern Marsabit county, in an ongoing operation to bring peace to the region, the interior ministry has said.
More than 5,000 illegal guns are suspected to be in the community, says Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.
A joint security team has been carrying out a mop-up operation to confiscate illegal firearms from the public.
Officials say some of the guns were surrendered to them.
The government has also extended a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the area for another 30 days. The county has already been under curfew for two months.
Ethnic violence in the northern county has already claimed many lives, and a recent escalation in clashes has been blamed on political incitement, as campaigning for the August general election gathers momentum.
The region has also been experiencing a severe drought in recent months.
The drought has put a strain on shared resources such as water and pastures and put families at the risk of starvation.
BBC