Malawi President fires Agriculture Minister and deputy

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe and his deputy Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima over what he termed “incompetence and gross negligence”.
President Chakwera made the announcement in a televised address on Tuesday evening.
The agriculture ministry is accused of botching the implementation of a programme in which Malawian rural farmers are provided with subsidised fertiliser and farm inputs.
Mr Lowe has not commented on the accusations.
The president has since appointed Sam Kawale, formerly the lands minister, to replace Mr Lowe.
The president said more changes in his cabinet would be coming in due course.
BBC