Meet the 19yr old whose viral egg dethroned Kylie Jenner on Instagram

A stock photo of an egg dethroned Kylie Jenner’s baby’s picture as the most-liked Instagram post of all time earlier this week, but it was no accident. 19-year-old viral marketing guru Ishan Goel is the brain behind the world’s latest viral sensation.
The ‘Egg’ account has attracted 7.4 million followers, and its single post has been liked by nearly 47.4 million people. To put that staggering figure into perspective, that means nearly 15 percent of the United States population (325.7 million) or more people than Canada’s entire population (36.71 million) have flocked to “like” this egg.
A quick Google search proved Goel isn’t a stranger in the booming business of viral marketing as his expertise in the field has already been recognized by Inc. and Forbes. He got his start at just 13 by raising the most money for his school’s American Heart Association program, “Hoops for Heart,” and then launched his own marketing firm at 14. By 15, he was working for billionaire Mark Cuban.
Goel caught wind of this record-setting egg from an acquaintance he met on a plane.
When asked what sparked the momentum for the egg, he said, “I think it began as a fun project that people initially shared for the comedic value. I saw it at that infancy stage and realized it had the potential to actually become something that the internet would rally around.”
