Names of married men to be publicised to reduce cheating in Tanzania

The Tanzanian government is set to receive a proposal that will see names of married men published in an effort to help curb cheating among couples and save young women from heartbreaks.
The idea was announced by Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, Paul Makonda, on Monday, August 12, who said the provincial top administration is mulling over the idea.
Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Makonda said identities of married men will be published on a website run by a state agency.
According to the regional commissioner, the move will also stop deceitful married men from sexually preying on unsuspecting single women.
“I have received a lot of complaints from young women. Many women from Dar es Salaam region have been deceived many times, and they have had enough," said Makonda.
"Men have been promising to marry them, then later, they [men] ditch the ladies and this is something that is humiliating,” he added.
Makonda noted the proposal was based on the constitutional laws using a clause that protects women who were promised marriages only to be used and dumped.
You’ll find a young man successfully wooing a woman, making her leave every other thing that she does, hoping that the man will marry her, not knowing that he is, indeed, conning her," he said.
“I cannot say I am a leader, when the people I look after are hurting," he added.
If adopted, all married people will be required to register their marital statuses with the region’s database agency.
Any woman who has been promised marriage can then access the database and find out whether the man who has promised to marry them is someone's husbands or not.
In that database, all the marriages, including Christian, customary, Muslim, those filed at the registrar of marriages, will be registered.
“We are planning to meet the state agency in charge of the citizens’ database. Once that meeting is done, you, who lied to a woman that you will marry her, but ended up using and dumping her, be prepared, we are coming for you," warned Makonda
credit: Tuko.co.ke