New coronavirus cases in Algeria and Senegal

Police pull down Western Togoland flag in Volta Region Police officers have pulled down a flag of the Western Togoland secessionist…

Inquest indicts UK officials over death of mentally-ill Ghanaian in detention centre The findings of an inquest into the death of a mentally ill Ghanaian in the UK…

Turkish Women's Cup: Chile devour Black Queens in opener Black Queens debut outing in the Turkish Women’s Cup ended on a sad note as…

Coronavirus: California declares emergency after death California has declared a state of emergency after announcing its first…