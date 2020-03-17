Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case

Nigeria has confirmed a third case of coronavirus infection in the country.
The patient is a 30 year-old Nigerian female who flew into the commercial city of Lagos from the UK on 13 March.
Lagos State Ministry of Health has tweeted that she was under self-Isolation when she developed symptoms. She is receiving care at Mainland General Hospital.
Nigeria reported sub-Saharan Africa’s first case of the coronavirus in February.
The Federal Government announced on Monday that it will keep its borders open, even to tourists from high-risk countries, the Punch newspaper reports.
Minister of State for Health Dr Olorunnibe Mamora is quoted as saying that they will screen visitors from France, Germany, Spain, China, Japan, Iran, Italy and South Korea.
Credit:BBC