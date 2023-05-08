Nigerian police rescue 58 kidnap victims

Police in Nigeria say they have rescued 58 people who had been abducted and held hostage by criminal gangs in central Kogi state.
It was not clear how long they had been held.
A police spokeswoman said the rescue was a joint operation in Udulu Forest which was carried out with local volunteer defence groups.
She said the kidnapping gang escaped with injuries and one of the hostages died during the operation.
The incoming president Bola Tinubu - who is due to be sworn in later this month - faces several serious security challenges including kidnappings for ransom.
They became common across several states during Muhammadu Buhari's time in office.
