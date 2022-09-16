Otumfuo invited to Queen Elizabeth ll's funeral

Ghana's Ashanti King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been invited to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, reports say.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch on Thursday, September 8 died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
An invitation said, “The protocol directorate, acting on behalf of the Household of His Majesty The King, has the honour to have been instructed to issue personal invitations as set out in the following schedule (His Majesty the King of Ashanti and the spouse/partner).”
King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended the throne in 1999 as the 16th ruler, or Asantehene.
The Asantehene is a revered figurehead for Ghana's largest ethnic group. However he is barred by the constitution from taking part in Ghanaian politics.
In 2018 he hosted then-Prince Charles at his at Manhiya palace. The prince is now King Charles III.