PHOTOS : Families of drowned footballers wait at shore for relatives as search continues

Relatives of people missing after a boat capsized in western Uganda on Sunday have gathered at the shore of Lake Albert as search operations continue.
Seven people have so far been confirmed dead and dozens more are missing after the accident.
The boat was carrying more than 50 football players and fans from the western Uganda district of Hoima.
Witnesses say overloading and bad weather are probably to blame for the accident.
Police and eyewitnesses say the boat was overloaded and then hit by strong winds.
Survivors say most people on the boat were not wearing life jackets.
We have received these pictures showing anxious people gathered at the shore as police conduct search operations.
