Photos: Vladimir Putin’s £390million ‘Flying Kremlin’ jet has a gold-plated toilet

This is the stunning interior of Vladimir Putin's £390million presidential jet - Russia's equivalent of Air Force One.
Among the luxurious trappings on board the official Ilyushin plane are a fully-stocked bar, a gym - and even a gold-plated toilet.
It was revealed by a seriously ill teen who was granted a private tour by the Russian premier - who uses it to tour the country and to make foreign visits.
Aviation fanatic Arslan Kaipkulov, 15, was also shown the president's meeting room and sumptuous en-suite bedroom.
Arslan suffers with a rare immunodeficiency disorder which causes tumours to grow inside his body.
He is the only person in Russia diagnosed with the condition.
Putin gifted him a video camera to film on board his the Ilyushin Il-96-300 - dubbed the Flying Kremlin but officially called Board Number One.
But the boy was not allowed to be shown certain “confidential” parts of the jet.
Putin was not on board during the visit - but instead spoke to Arslan by phone from the Kremlin.
The boy was allowed to sit in the captain’s seat in the cockpit and saw the conference room from where Putin controls Russia from the skies.
The interior decor has a neoclassical style and the huge conference table is gold trimmed and surrounded by cream leather seats.
Putin is believed to have clocked up more air miles in high office than all other Russian leaders put together.
Awe-struck Arslan said: "This is the country's top secret plane - it is an honour for me to be on it."
Mum Venera, 36, who accompanied her son on the tour added: "It is a real miracle."
Arslan was granted his “dream come true” after Putin saw a film the boy had made for a charity event.
The lad was also shown how pre-flight checks are undertaken in a VIP section of Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.
Security operatives gave him a fake device carrying the smell of explosives and asked him to hide it in a cone.
A trained dog successfully sniffed out the item.
And he was told about the medical examinations pilots must undergo before flying the Russian president.
Source: Sun